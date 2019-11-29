Study finds one in four youngsters 'addicted' to smartphones

One in four children and young people are using their smartphones in way that is consistent with a behavioural addiction, scientists found.

These youngsters are exhibiting “problematic smartphone usage”, meaning they use the devices in way that is consistent with a behavioural addiction, scientists found.

The study, by researchers at King’s College London and published in BMC Psychiatry, analysed 41 studies published since 2011 on smartphone usage and mental health.

It concluded that between 10% and 30% of children and young people use their phones in a dysfunctional way, meaning that on average 23% were showing “problematic smartphone usage” (PSU).

The KCL researchers defined PSU as behaviour linked to smartphone use that has an element of addiction – such as anxiety when the phone is unavailable or causing neglect of other activities.

The study also concluded that there are links between PSU and mental health issues such as anxiety, stress, poor sleep and depressed moods.