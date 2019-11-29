- ITV Report
Police seek answers after selfies of a 'murdered' man appear on Facebook
Selfies of a man who police believed had been murdered have appeared on a Facebook account in his name.
Ricardas Puisys has been the centre of a murder investigation since he went missing in 2015.
Despite no body being found, Cambridgeshire Police escalated the original investigation from a missing persons inquiry after they were given information that he had come to harm.
One person was arrested on suspicion of murder but there was insufficient evidence to charge them and they were released.
Ricardas Puisys, originally from Lithuania, was 35 when he went missing. He was last seen at his place of work at Nightlayer Leek Company in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire on the 26th of September 2015.
Despite multiple public appeals to find him, police were unable to trace him and had not uncovered any new evidence. That is until the summer of 2018 when a Facebook account was set up in his name and photographs of a man police believe to be Ricardas were posted.
As well as the selfies, there is a picture of the man believed to be Ricardas' face superimposed on the cover of a book. One of the post's accompanying comments asks, in Lithuanian, "where are you?"
Police are now urging the person behind this account to get in touch.
"Whether Ricardas is alive or not, someone knows what has happened to him. Please do the right thing and come forward," Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.