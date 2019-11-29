Police seek answers after selfies of a 'murdered' man appear on Facebook

Selfies of a man who police believed had been murdered have appeared on a Facebook account in his name.

Ricardas Puisys has been the centre of a murder investigation since he went missing in 2015.

Despite no body being found, Cambridgeshire Police escalated the original investigation from a missing persons inquiry after they were given information that he had come to harm.

One person was arrested on suspicion of murder but there was insufficient evidence to charge them and they were released.

Ricardas Puisys, originally from Lithuania, was 35 when he went missing. He was last seen at his place of work at Nightlayer Leek Company in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire on the 26th of September 2015.