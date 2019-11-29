Pyongyang to ‘deploy super-large rocket launcher’ after tests

A test firing of a “super-large” multiple rocket launcher by North Korea was a final review of the weapon’s combat application, Pyongyang has said. It is likely North Korea is preparing to mass produce and deploy the new weapons system soon. The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) said leader Kim Jong Un expressed “great satisfaction” over the results of the test-firing. “The volley test-fire aimed to finally examine the combat application of the super-large multiple launch rocket system proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability,” KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un spoke after what was claimed to be a test firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher Credit: KCNA/AP

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday and expressed “strong regret” over the launches and urged North Korea to stop escalating tensions. It was the fourth test-launch of projectiles from the multiple rocket launcher since August. Some experts say the flight distance and trajectory of projectiles fired from the launcher show they are virtually missiles or missile-classed weapons. The projectiles fired on Thursday flew about 380 kilometres (235 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometres (60 miles), according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called the projectiles ballistic missiles.

US president Donald Trump and leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un met in Singapore and Vietnam Credit: Kevin Lim/The Straits Times