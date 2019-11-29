Three children injured in Hague stabbing

Three children were wounded in a stabbing in The Hague’s main shopping street Friday night, and police were searching for at least one suspect, authorities said.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press that it was still too early to say whether a terror motive was to blame for the attack.

The acting mayor of The Hague, Boudewijn Revis, said he was horrified by the stabbing.

The children were later discharged from hospital.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.