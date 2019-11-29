Tories clash with Channel 4 as Michael Gove turned away from climate debate

A row has erupted between the Conservative Party and Channel 4, with the Tories saying the broadcaster “conspired” with Jeremy Corbyn to block them from a TV leaders’ debate. The party has made a formal complaint to Ofcom’s election committee as an ice sculpture was used in Boris Johnson’s place in the Channel 4 News debate on climate change. The Prime Minister was again accused of “running scared” when he did not join the other party leaders, with Michael Gove instead turning up and asking if he could stand in for Mr Johnson, before being turned away because he is not a party leader. A letter from the Conservatives, addressed to Ofcom election committee chairman Tim Suter, said it offered Channel 4 the former environment secretary Mr Gove to be the party’s representative for the debate.

An ice sculpture is put in place for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio at the Channel 4 News debate Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“Channel 4 News has refused to accept this representative, and stated that they intend to ’empty chair’ the Conservative Party if the Prime Minister does not attend,” the letter said. “This effectively seeks to deprive the Conservative Party of any representation and attendance at the Channel 4 News debate.” It comes as Conservative sources were reported as saying that if the party wins the coming election, it will reassess Channel 4’s public service broadcasting licence. A Tory source told the Daily Telegraph: “If we are re-elected we will have to review Channel 4’s public service broadcasting obligations.”

