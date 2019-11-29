Advertisement

US free climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

Brad Gobright was a world-renowned climber. Credit: Facebook

Renowned US free climber Brad Gobright has died after falling 300 metres (over 900 ft) while attempting to scale a near sheer rock face in Mexico on Wednesday.

Mr Gobright was climbing Sendero Luminoso on El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey - an “inaccessible” area according to police - when he fell to his death.

Jim Reynolds sticks the King Swing on the 2:34 Nose run we did this morning. Im extremely psyched about our PR time but today's run was somewhat of a strange experience. Climbing splitter granite quickly is the most fun thing of all time and it requires intense focus as it's one of the most heads up things I do. There's this section of the route below the Glowering Spot where Hayden Kennedy took a huge fall a few years back and luckily walked away ok. Every time I climb through that spot I'm reminded of how climbing is never a fully safe activity and random good memories of Hayden pop into my head. I get those thoughts literally every time I climb through that spot. I was informed of his death about 20 feet higher while catching my breath on the Glowering spot. My emotions were super intense for the rest of the climb to say the least. I had such high respect for Hayden and his passing is a huge blow. We can't be 100% safe as climbers but we can stack the odds in our favor. Have fun out there but try your best to stay safe.

Mr Gobright was an acclaimed free solo climber known for pushing the limits. He set a new speed record for ascending the Nose route of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park with his climbing partner Jim Reynolds in 2017. The two climbers raced up the nearly 90-degree, 883 metre (900ft) precipice in two hours and 19 minutes.

Brad Gobright was 'one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world'. Credit: Instagram

The publication, Rock And Ice, described Gobright, 31, from Orange County, California, as “one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world”.

Mr Gobright was with another climber when the accident happened, Mexican officials said.

In a statement, the Mexican civil defence office said: “We extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community.”

Mr Gobright was known for pushing the limits of solo climbing. Credit: Instagam

Free solo climbers do not use ropes, harnesses or other protective equipment, relying on their strength and skill to ascend.

Mr Gobright was the subject of 2017 film Safety Third which followed his attempt to climb what was described as his "boldest ascent" in Eldorado Canyon, Colorado.

Producers described him as "one of best and boldest free solo climbers in the sport".