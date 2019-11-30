- ITV Report
First victim of London Bridge terror attack named as Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt
The first victim of the London Bridge terror attack has been named as Jack Merritt, a Cambridge University graduate, the PA News agency has reported.
Mr Merritt was a course co-ordinator for the Learning Together programme which was hosting a conference at Fishmongers' Hall attended by Usman Khan.
He had originally read Law at Manchester University before going to Cambridge to further his education.
He celebrated his 25th birthday just last month.
One woman was also killed in the attack, however her identity is not yet known. Three people were also injured and taken to two London hospitals for treatment.
Usman Khan, 28, has been named as the man behind the stabbing spree, which claimed the lives of two people.
He was a convicted terrorist release early on licence, having been put behind bars in 2012 for his role in a foiled plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange.
Police are now searching a property in the Midlands connected to Khan.
The 28-year-old was released on licence last year after serving half of his 16-year sentence but was able to embark on a deadly stabbing spree in central London on Friday, killing a man and a woman and injuring three others.