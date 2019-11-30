Ministry of Justice reviews licence conditions of terrorists freed from prison after London Bridge terror attack

The Ministry of Justice has said it is reviewing the licence conditions of every convicted terrorist released from prison in light of the London Bridge terror attack.

The government department has been strongly criticised after the attacker, Usman Khan, was released from prison less than seven years into a 16-year prison sentence.

He was jailed for his role in a foiled attempt to bomb the London Stock Exchange.

Despite his conviction, he was deemed suitable for release if he wore an electronic monitoring tag. He went on to kill two people and injure three others in a central London stabbing spree.

One of those people has been named as 25-year-old Jack Merritt.

Tributes have since flooded in for the graduate, who has been referred to as "the best guy".