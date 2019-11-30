London Bridge attacker identified as convicted terrorist released on licence

. Credit: .

The London Bridge attacker who killed two people has been identified as a former convicted terrorist. Police named the attacker as Usman Khan, 28, who was released on licence at the time of the attack.

Three other bystanders are being treated in hospital, with one understood to be in a "critical condition". The Metropolitan Police confirmed the attacker had been shot dead by police after members of the public restrained him.

Heroic members of public tackled attacker before police arrived

Khan was convicted of terror offences in 2012. Met Police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said: "He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack." The Times reported Khan was released from prison last year after agreeing to wear an electronic tag so his movements could be monitored.

Khan was wearing a fake suicide vest when he was killed on London Bridge on Friday afternoon in full view of horrified onlookers. Khan was ordered to serve at least eight years behind bars for his role in an al-Qeada style plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir owned by his family.

What do we know about how the attack unfolded?

The Stoke-on-Trent-based radical, along with two co-conspirators, originally received an indeterminate sentence for public protection but this was quashed at the Court of Appeal in April 2013 and he was given a determinate 16-year jail term. Speaking before chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra on Friday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had "long argued" that it is a "mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early and it is very important that we get out of that habit and that we enforce the appropriate sentences for dangerous criminals, especially for terrorists, that I think the public will want to see". Khan was attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation organised by University of Cambridge-associated Learning Together at Fishmongers' Hall and "threatened to blow up" the building. Professor Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, said he was "devastated" that an event organised by its Institute of Criminology was targeted in the attack.

Forensic teams near the scene of the London Bridge attack. Credit: PA

He said: "I am devastated to learn that yesterday's hateful attack on London Bridge may have been targeted at staff, students and alumni attending an event organised by the University of Cambridge's Institute of Criminology. "We are in touch with the Metropolitan Police, and awaiting further details of the victims. "We mourn the dead and we hope for a speedy recovery for the injured. Our thoughts are with all their families and friends." Mr Basu said police believe that the attack began inside the Fishmongers' Hall "before he left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers.