London Bridge killer penned letter in jail asking for deradicalisation course to be a 'good British citizen'

The London Bridge killer penned a letter from his jail cell asking to take part in a deradicalisation course to become “a good British citizen”, ITV News can reveal.

Usman Khan asked for help from his lawyer in October 2012 after his conviction for plotting to blow up the London Stock Exchange as a member of an al Qaida-inspired group.

The 28-year-old was released on licence last year after serving half of his 16-year sentence but was able to embark on a deadly stabbing spree in central London on Friday, killing a man and a woman and injuring three others.

But during his prison sentence, he wrote a letter from his HMP Belmarsh prison cell, claiming he was “immature” when he committed the offence and now wanted to “learn Islam and its teachings” through a “deradicalidation course”.

In the letter obtained by ITV News, Khan wrote: “I would like to do such a course so I can prove to the authorities, my family and soicity (sic) in general that I don’t carry the views I had before my arrest and also I can prove that at the time I was immature, and now I am much more mature and want to live my life as a good Muslim and also a good citizen of Britain.”