On the campaign trial on Saturday

Campaigning will be disrupted on Saturday in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats cancelled campaign events after two people were killed during the knife rampage.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson has cancelled his campaigning while he deals with the fallout from the London Bridge terror attack.

Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has cancelled a planned campaign event in Yorkshire on Saturday morning but is expected to give a stump speech to members in the afternoon.