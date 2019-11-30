US police officer given coffee with ‘pig’ printed on cup

Mr O’Mara said he spoke to a manager at the Starbucks and the store offered to reprint the labels.

Johnny O’Mara, chief of police for Kiefer in Oklahoma, said an officer went to get the coffee for dispatchers on duty during the national holiday in the United States.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town.

This cup of coffee for a ‘pig’ is just another little flag.”

Starbucks said the worker who wrote the offending word on the cup “used poor judgment and is no longer a partner” after the violation of company policy.

“This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the statement said.