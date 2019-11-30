Why do rail fares go up every year?

It has been the policy of successive governments to switch the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers.

– Why does the cost of train travel increase every year?

Here the PA news agency looks at nine key questions around the controversial issue:

Next year’s average increase in rail fares has been revealed.

– How much more expensive have train fares become?

Office of Rail and Road figures show that between January 1995 – around the time the network was privatised – and January 2019, average fares increased in real terms by 21%.

– When is the next increase?

Fares become more expensive on January 2 2020.

– Who decides how much they go up by?

Increases in about 45% of fares are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. The rest are decided by train companies.

– Which fares are regulated?

Season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys, and tickets for travel around major cities at any time.

– How is the cap on the rise in these fares calculated?

Rises are pegged to the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which was 2.8%. This is apart from off-peak regulated fares in Scotland, which can increase by RPI minus 1%.