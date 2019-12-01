Boris Johnson to face Andrew Marr – but not Andrew Neil

Boris Johnson will be interviewed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, but has still not agreed to a grilling from the broadcaster’s veteran Andrew Neil.

The BBC’s decision to schedule the interview with Marr when the Prime Minister has still not committed to sitting down with Neil – who Jeremy Corbyn faced last week – was branded “wrong” and “shameful”.

It had been reported that the BBC had told Mr Johnson he would not be allowed to face Marr on Sunday unless he also agreed to be interviewed by Neil too.

But in a statement, the corporation said: “As the national public service broadcaster, the BBC’s first priority must be its audience.

“In the wake of a major terrorist incident, we believe it is now in the public interest that the Prime Minister should be interviewed on our flagship Sunday political programme.

“All parties’ election policy proposals must – and will – face detailed scrutiny from us and we continue to urge Boris Johnson to take part in the prime-time Andrew Neil interview as other leaders have done.”