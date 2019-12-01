China accuses UN rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

China has accused the UN high commissioner for human rights of emboldening “radical violence” in Hong Kong. Michelle Bachelet wrote in an opinion piece in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s government must investigate reports of excessive use of force by police in the city. Ms Bachelet urged Ms Lam to hold an “independent and impartial judge-led investigation” into police conduct of protests. It has been one of key demands of pro-democracy demonstrations that have roiled the territory since June. China’s UN mission in Geneva said Ms Bachelet’s article interferes in the internal affairs of China and exerts pressure on the city’s government and police, which “will only embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence”.

It said Ms Bachelet made “inappropriate comments” on the situation in Hong Kong and that China had lodged a strong protest in response. Since the unrest broke, protesters have disrupted traffic, smashed public facilities and pro-China shops, and hurled petrol bombs in pitched battles with riot police who have responded with volleys of tear gas and water cannons. The occupation of several universities by protesters earlier this month after fiery clashes with police capped one of the most violent chapters in the turmoil, which has contributed to the city’s first recession in a decade. Ms Lam appealed for the current calm to continue but has refused to bow to protesters’ demands, which include free elections for her post and the legislature as well as an independent probe into police conduct. Hong Kong police have arrested 5,890 people as a result of the protests.

A protester waves an American flag during a rally for young and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP