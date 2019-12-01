IS bride Lisa Smith and daughter arrive back in Ireland from Syria

An Irishwoman who became a so-called Islamic State bride in Syria has arrived back in Ireland with her two-year-old daughter.

Lisa Smith, 38, is a former member of Ireland’s Defence Forces who went to the war-torn country in 2015 after converting to Islam and becoming radicalised.

Ms Smith had been living with her child in a Syrian refugee camp.

She was was deported from Turkey and put on the first scheduled Turkish Airlines flight to Ireland, which landed at Dublin airport shortly before 1030.

It is likely she will be interviewed by Irish police about suspected terrorist offences.

Irish broadcaster RTE said she was accompanied by three consular officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, members of the Army Ranger Wing, and a Turkish security officer.

She was not in custody for the four-and-a-half-hour flight but Irish police were waiting at Dublin airport for the plane’s arrival.

Images of her arrival showed her covered in a pink blanket as she was taken from the plane in heavy rain.

Her daughter was born in Syria but is an Irish citizen.

Ms Smith is originally from Dundalk in Co Louth, close to the Irish border with Northern Ireland.

She has said the father of her child was a suspected member of IS who died last year.

Ms Smith held a relatively lowly role in the Defence Forces but worked on the official Irish Government jet.

She accompanied former president Mary Robinson and then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on journeys.

Significant numbers of Europeans left for Syria to fight for and against IS during a bloody war which destroyed the Middle Eastern country and produced millions of refugees.

Ms Smith has denied being involved in violence.