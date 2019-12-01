'Men say dreadful things sometimes': Nigel Farage seeks to defend Donald Trump in ITV Election Debate

Nigel Farage said 'men say dreadful things after a drink'. Credit: .

Nigel Farage came under fire when trying to defend Donald Trump's attitude to women. During a particularly heated exchange on the ITV Leaders' Debate Mr Farage was challenged on whether the US president's language was acceptable. "It was crass, it was crude and it was wrong - and men say dreadful things sometimes," said Brexit Party leader Mr Farage. "But you know something, if all of us were caught out on what we said on a night out after a drink... none of us would be here," before he was drowned out by the panel.

Mr Farage took aim at Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrat leader, saying "I'm sure you've lived the purest life of anybody" when she tackled him again on the issue. The panel was discussing the so-called special relationship between Boris Johnson and whether Mr Trump was someone the UK should be working closely with. Rishi Sunak, for the Conservatives, said Mr Trump was incredibly important ally for the UK. But Adam Price, Plaid Cymru leader, said words matter. "It can never be acceptable for a man to talk about grabbing a woman's p***y," he said. "If you think it is, you should be ashamed of yourself." He went on: "The sad reality is, is that we have a gay man, like myself as b** boys in tank tops, referred to Muslim women looking like letterboxes. "This is creating the climate where abuse become acceptable, whether it be women or minorities and that's why neither Trump nor Johnson are fit to be in public office."