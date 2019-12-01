Clashes over Brexit and London Bridge attack as seven main parties go head to head in ITV debate

The seven main parties are going head-to-head in the second televised ITV debate of the General Election. Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson are skipping the debate, with representatives from the Labour and Conservative Party appearing in their place. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be speaking at his first televised debate of the 2019 campaign. Joining Mr Farage are Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party, Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price, Labour's Richard Burgon and Conservative Rishi Sunak The debate is hosted by Julie Etchingham and questions will come from ITV viewers.

Opening statements

Sian Berry of the Green Party opened the debate, saying we are going through "dark and dangerous times" and said "Brexit will change things for the worse." She focused her opening speech on climate change and urged voters to "shine a light in the darkness with your vote." While Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said "Boris Johnson can't be bothered to turn out" to debate the other parties and spoke of her "love of our country" and claims Nigel Farage is happy to help the Conservatives win the General Election. Tory representative Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak repeated the Conservative mantra in his opening speech to "Get Brexit Done." He said his party will bring the Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas, to focus on other priorities and says it is the "only way to move on."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While Brexit leader Nigel Farage claims most of the parties do not want to honour the result of the Brexit referendum. He said his party are the "new radicals" and he wanted to "get back to being a functioning democracy." Nicola Sturgeon, SNP leader, said she wants to lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street and that trade talks have not yet started. "To build a better future we need to stop Boris Johnson and the Tories and in Scotland that means voting SNP," Ms Sturgeon said. Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price said Wales is invisible to Westminster and said his party would "put our people first." And Labour's Richard Burgon started his speech by giving condolences to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack. But said the justice system "has been hollowed out" and said public services were stretched, but says Labour "will be on your side."

London Bridge terror attack

The first question was on the London Bridge terror attack and why convicted terrorist Usman Khan was freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence. Conservative Rishi Sunak said it was because of a law change brought in under the Labour government in 2008, but Mr Burgon says it is because of public service cuts. Mr Sunak blamed the last Labour government for "weakening" sentencing to allow violent criminals out of prison early. Representing the Tories in the ITV election debate, Treasury Chief Secretary Rishi Sunak said Usman Khan had been released as result of changes brought in by the Last Labour government. "He was released due to a law passed in 2008 under the last Labour government where people were released automatically halfway through their sentence." he said. "We changed that law in 2012 and if he had been sentenced under out rules he would still be in jail."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

For Labour, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon said it was "not true" that the only option at the time was automatic release of Khan halfway of through his sentence. "People don't want history lessons after this terrorist atrocity. What people want is to put victims first and put keeping communities safe first." While Nigel Farage says anyone with the "virus of jihadism" should never be let out of prison, unless authorities can be sure they no longer have extremist views. He accused both the Tories and Labour of being too lenient on sentencing. Mr Farage said: "I don't care if these people were in jail for six years or 12 years. If you have committed mass murder or planned to commit mass murder, you're not just a normal criminal, you've got the virus of jihadism. "I think these people should never, ever be let out of prison unless we can be absolutely convinced they do not have the jihadi virus, but of course, political correctness stops us from doing this." While Jo Swinson said lessons have to be learnt from the attack, a point backed by Nicola Sturgeon and attacked Boris Johnson for the "crass" way he has "politicised" the attack.

Brexit

The second question was about Brexit and whether any of the parties' policies will bring the country back together. Ms Swinson said the best way to bring the country forward is to remain in the EU, in order to "end the chaos of Brexit." However Labour's Mr Burgon argues the only way to bring the country forward is another Brexit referendum - a move supported by SNP's Nicola Sturgeon. But Mr Sunak attacked the proposal as "ridiculous".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Special relationship

On the UK-US special relationship, Jo Swinson says President Donald Trump "is not represent someone who shares our value" and the Conservatives should not have rolled out a red carpet for him. She has said there are three people in the special relationship - Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage. Ms Swinson says the relationship developed between Mr Trump and the Conservatives is "shocking." The Lib Dem leader said: "This is someone who has boasted about sexually assaulting women, whose policies are discriminatory people with different backgrounds, and is seperating parents from their children at the border. "We should be very careful with that relationship. The last thing we should have done is roll out the red carpet for him."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.