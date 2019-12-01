Man arrested on terror offence following ongoing review of licence conditions

A man has been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent following a review of the existing licence conditions of convicted terrorism offenders, West Midlands Police said.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit have arrested a man in Stoke-on-Trent.

"A search warrant was conducted last night (November 30) in connection to a wider on-going review of existing licence conditions of convicted terrorism offenders.

"As a result of a search of his home address, the 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

"These searches continue."

The arrest came hours after prime minister Boris Johnson revealed that at least 74 convicted terrorists were out, freed on licence as the row over the early release of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan intensified.