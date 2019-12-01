Prince William to make another sensitive visit to the Middle East

At a time when the Royal Family has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, Prince William will embark on a tour of the Middle East today, hoping to re-focus attention on the official work of the family.

The trip includes a visit to troops who patrol the strategically important stretch of water just 20 miles from Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf is the most important shipping route for the world’s oil industry.

The Duke of Cambridge will land in Kuwait tonight before travelling to Oman.

This is his second solo visit to the Middle East following last year’s diplomatically sensitive trip to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Authorities.

He is increasingly stepping into more diplomatically sensitive roles as he takes on more royal duties from the Queen and Prince Charles.