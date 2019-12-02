Almost two thirds of voters ‘want to hear business views ahead of election’

Almost two thirds of voters have called on businesses to make their voices heard on how the election could affect jobs and investment in the UK.

About 62% of voters said they believe it is important for business to make clear the impact the General Election could have on industry, according to new research from professional services firm Pinsent Masons.

However, only a third of voters (32%) said they consider the views of businesses to be “important” in determining who they vote for in next month’s election.

Voters questioned in the research said they are most interested in the views of small and medium-sized business.

On Brexit, almost a fifth (17%) said the views of businesses have become important to them since the EU referendum.

Most major UK business leaders have chosen to keep their political views private, apart from exceptions such as Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin, who lent his support to Brexit Party candidate Richard Tice earlier this week.

Andrew Henderson, director of public policy at Pinsent Masons, said the voice of business has not been “front and centre” of the election campaign, with many “understandably nervous” about airing their views publicly.