Amazon removes Auschwitz-themed Christmas decorations

More than one million people lost their lives at Auschwitz. Credit: AP

Amazon has withdrawn a selection of "Christmas ornaments" which featured images of a Nazi concentration camp. Several items on the website featured images of Auschwitz, a camp where more than 1.1 million men, women and children lost their lives. Items for sale included a bottle opener and at least three different types of Christmas decorations. The removal of the items comes after the Auschwitz Museum, which proactively seeks to ensure all information online about the camp is correct, posted images of the items on social media.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a tweet it said: "Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. "Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. "We ask Amazon to remove the items of those suppliers." In a follow up message, the museum posted images of a train car used to transport people to their deaths printed on a mousemat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement Amazon said it had now removed the products in question. It added: "All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account." Earlier this year, another online retailer had to remove items relating to the death camp after a mini skirt and cushion printed with pictures of Auschwitz appeared on its platform. The story of a teenage girl who died in the holocaust was retold by experts earlier this year through Instagram Stories. The idea behind the project was to educate younger people about what happened to prevent it from doing so again.