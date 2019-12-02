Boris Johnson in appeal for Nato unity amid tensions over Syria conflict

Boris Johnson has said the UK and US should not interfere in each others elections as Donald Trump prepares to attend the Nato leaders’ meeting Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boris Johnson is to issue an appeal for Nato unity amid increasing strains within the Western alliance over the conflict in Syria. The Prime Minister will break off from the election campaign to host a gathering of Nato leaders in Britain marking the alliance’s 70th anniversary. Their talks take place amid a bitter row between French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Turkey’s recent incursion into northern Syria. Mr Macron infuriated Ankara when he suggested Nato was suffering from “brain death” over the lack co-ordination over Turkey’s “crazy” attack on the Kurds, seen as a key Western ally in the fight against so-called Islamic State.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested Nato has suffered from ‘brain death’ Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

The Turkish president, who has long sought a free hand against the Kurds, hit back accusing Mr Macron of “a sick and shallow understanding” of terrorism, suggesting he was the one who was “brain dead”. Mr Johnson is expected to try to play peacemaker when he hosts the two leaders, together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for talks in Downing Street on Tuesday ahead of the main gathering. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The PM’s position is that Nato is the most enduring and successful alliance in military history and that it continues to adapt to the evolving threats that we face. “It is the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security and it helps to keep a billion people safe. “The PM will emphasise that all members must be united behind shared priorities so Nato can adapt to the challenges ahead.”

Boris Johnson is to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid tensions over Syria ( Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA