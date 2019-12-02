- ITV Report
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas at the White House and Downing Street
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas at some of the most famous homes in the world.
The White House has unveiled their annual festive decorations, with a replica White House, made entirely of gingerbread and Christmas trees, made of playing cards.
The official residence of President Donald Trump has been decked out with dozens of Christmas trees twinkling with lights, garland trailing over fireplaces and wreaths in the windows.
Downing Street has followed suit and unveiled their Christmas tree outside Number 10, reaching to the second floor of the Prime Minister's official home.
The infamous black door has had a festive spruce up, thanks to a tangerine-decorated wreath.
And even Larry the cat seems to be pleased with the festive make-over...