Tories up their advertising spending in last 24 hours

Something seemed wrong.. having been watching daily ad spend by political parties on Facebook the Conservatives weren’t even in the game but that has all changed in the last 24 hours.

How could this be from the Party that reportedly spend £1m in one day during the 2017 election…the answer appears to be that they were waiting.

We don’t yet have the precise spending for the last 24 hours but we can see that they have significantly upped the amount of adverts they are producing.