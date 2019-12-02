Death toll passes 50 from Samoan measles epidemic

Samoa’s government said on Monday another five children had died from a measles outbreak, bringing the death toll from the epidemic to more than 50 as authorities race to vaccinate the country’s entire population.

Samoa declared a national emergency last month and mandated that all 200,000 people living on the South Pacific island nation get vaccinated. The government has closed all schools and banned children from public gatherings.

In all, 53 people have died in the outbreak since late October, including one adult and two older teenagers. Most of those who have died have been babies and young infants, including 23 children aged less than one, and 25 children aged between one and four.

The government said more than 1,100 people had been admitted to hospital since the outbreak began. Some 180 people remain in hospital, including 19 children who are in a critical condition.

Samoan authorities believe the virus was first spread by a traveller from New Zealand.