Doctors to be balloted on strike action

Government has failed to engage on measures to address a recruitment and retention crisis among the medical profession, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) claimed.

Hospital doctors in Ireland are to be balloted on protest measures including strike action, a union said.

Dr Matthew Sadlier, former president of the IMO and a member of its consultants’ committee, said: “We are at breaking point.”

The IMO believes too many people are on waiting lists amid a severe shortage of specialists in areas like psychiatry and ophthalmology.

Dr Sadlier added: “Doctors in Ireland are committed to providing the best care possible for patients, but we are left with no choice but to ballot for industrial action by a Government that still refuses to address the unprecedented consultant recruitment crisis.

“We have already lost one generation of doctors to emigration and we cannot let that happen again.”

He said it was a basic principle that equal work should mean equal pay and claimed consultants have been unfairly targeted by a Government that does not value patient welfare.

“This unjustifiable pay disparity has led to an unprecedented crisis in a health service with unsafe waiting times and too few doctors to meet patient demand.”

He said doctors had been left with no other option than to take industrial action.