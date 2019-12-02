Donald Trump flies into UK for Nato summit

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK ahead of a two-day Nato summit. Mr Trump and his wife Melania flew in to Stansted Airport in Essex on Monday evening. The couple left Air Force One and walked hand in hand down the steps, both holding on to the handrail to steady themselves. Mrs Trump wore a bright red coat while the president was dressed in a dark suit and coat with a bright blue tie.

Mr Trump is greeted by US ambassador Robert “Woody” Johnson Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

They were greeted by the US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst, Foreign Office representative David Pearey and the airport’s director of airside operations, Nick Miller. The couple had planned to take a helicopter to Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador, in Regents Park but the ground was too wet for it to land so they travelled by road. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will break off from election campaigning to host the gathering of Nato leaders which marks the alliance’s 70th anniversary. At past meetings, Mr Trump has berated European leaders for failing to contribute more to the costs of collective defence. While aboard Air Force One, he tweeted that Nato spending had increased by 130 billion dollars (£100 billion) since he had taken office.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.