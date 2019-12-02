The worst drought in 40 years is driving Zimbabwe's parched land into crisis and climate change is at the heart of it

We drove for miles and miles through what felt like a climate change wilderness - a parched desert where nothing grows.

Most of rural Zimbabwe is now without crops, without livestock and without water.

The land is like sand - and the millions trying to live off it are on the brink of starvation.

This country was once the breadbasket of Southern Africa - but now climate change combined with bad farming practice and wider economic problems have turned it into an arid desert.

This drought, the worst in 40 years, is causing food insecurity across all of Southern Africa with several countries fearing next year will bring, not just widespread hunger, but famine.

Nearly eight million people here in Zimbabwe are now dependent on food from the World Food Programme, some of which comes from Britain.

The roll out of international aid is one of the most ambitious feeding programmes in UN history.