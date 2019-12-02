GPs will not work full time in the future, chief doctor says

General practitioners will not work full-time in the future, according to the new head of the national doctors' body.

The King's Fund recently released data showing only one in 20 trainee GPs planned to work full-time within 10 years of qualifying and most planned to work between one-and-a-half and three days a week.

The research indicated the often heavy workload of a GP could not be carried out efficiently on a full-time basis, the new chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Professor Martin Marshall, told The Daily Telegraph.

"The idea that we can see 50, 60, 70 patients a day, five days a week, is crazy," he said.