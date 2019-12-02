How beauticians are becoming the UK's new front line defence against skin cancer

Beauticians are being trained to spot signs of skin cancer, as rates of melanoma have soared by 128 per cent in the last two decades - making it the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

Used to seeing clients up close, more than 250,000 people working in the beauty industry are being encouraged to train themselves in the signs of the disease.

Cancer charity Skcin has created an online training course to educate beauty professionals in the signs of the disease.

The organisation says it gets reports "every week" of skin cancer melanomas from its "army of skin checkers".