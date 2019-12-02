Labour pledges to cut rail fares by 33% from January

Jeremy Corbyn travelling by train during the election campaign. Credit: PA

Regulated rail fares in England will be cut by a third from next month if Labour wins the General Election. Jeremy Corbyn intends to re-nationalise the railways when contracts expire if he wins the December 12 vote and has announced plans to cut regulated rail fares by 33% from January 2020. The party estimates the policy would save the average commuter more than £1,000 a year, and says it would represent the biggest ever reduction in rail fares. It comes after Britain’s train companies confirmed over the weekend that they will hike prices by an average of 2.7% next year.

Regulated fairs will be cut. Credit: PA

Children aged 16 and under would receive free rail travel under the party’s plans, while part time workers would be guaranteed “fair” fares. Labour has also pledged to deliver a simple, London-style ticketing system across the nation – with “islands” within which zonal rail fares will apply across all modes of public transport. There would be a daily price cap so travellers can pay as they go using bank cards or mobile phones. Labour estimates that the policy will cost £1.5 billion per year and would come from existing Department for Transport budgets, drawn from Vehicle Excise Duty.

Average increase in rail fares. Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Corbyn said: “Travelling by train is my favourite way of getting around the country but for too long a fragmented and privatised rail system has ripped-off passengers. “Taking back control of our railways is the only way to bring down fares and create a railway network that is fit for the future. “Labour will bring about real change on the railways because we are on the side of passengers.” Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald added: “Privatisation has created one of the most complex, exploitative and expensive ticketing systems in the world. “Labour will scrap the bewildering and outdated fares and ticketing system that discriminates against part-time workers, discourages rail travel and excludes the young and low paid. “Labour is on the side of passengers which is why we will introduce a simpler, fairer and more affordable system for all, integrated with other forms of public transport. “Rail passengers who want to save hundreds or thousands of pounds next year need to vote Labour on December 12. “Labour will deliver a railway in public ownership for the many, not the few.”

Jeremy Corbyn says trains have ripped off passengers. Credit: PA