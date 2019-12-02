Let women take all abortion pills at home, say doctors

Women should be able to take abortion pills in their own home following an online chat, such as via Skype or FaceTime, leading medics have said.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG)'s report, Better For Women, also called for the morning after pill to be made available over the counter free of charge, saying they supported calls for women, including those under-18s, to have "full access to free emergency contraception at time and place of need".

A survey of more than 3,000 women to accompany the report found many are struggling to access basic services around contraception, abortion care and the menopause.

The report aims to remove barriers to accessing care by making more use of technology such as telemedicine.

In one scenario, medics would be able to give consent to an abortion without a face-to-face appointment.

Women would then collect the tablets from their nearest pharmacy, an RCOG spokesperson said.

Women are already allowed to take the second medicine needed for an early medical abortion (before nine weeks of pregnancy), misoprostol, at home.

The RCOG report said the Department of Health and Social Care should also now consider allowing women to take the first drug, mifepristone, in their own home.