Lib Dems promise £11 billion boost to mental health services

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to invest an additional £11 billion over five years into transforming mental health services.

The party said it would make prescriptions for people with chronic mental health conditions available for free on the NHS among a raft of measures to improve services.

Access to talking therapies would be improved, and new mothers would be given a dedicated maternal, postnatal appointment to tackle under-diagnosis of maternal physical and mental health problems as part of the plans.

The Lib Dems have also pledged to train all teaching staff to identify mental health issues and to ensure all schools provide access for pupil support and counselling.