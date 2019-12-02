Liberal Democrats urge PM to protect UK farmers in US trade deal talks

Boris Johnson must use talks with President Donald Trump this week to protect British farmers and consumers in any post-Brexit trade deal with the US, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Jo Swinson is calling on the Prime Minister to make sure discussions on the sidelines of a Nato summit in London make clear the UK will maintain its food standards.

Ms Swinson claims that leaked documents from UK-US trade talks show American officials are pushing for Britain to allow greater use of chemicals in food production.

This would include chlorine-washing chicken and growth hormones in beef cattle, according to the Lib Dems.

The party also insists that Brexit would trigger loss of EU financial support for farmers, tariffs for the 80% of UK agricultural products that are traded with the EU and labour shortages due to the end of free movement.