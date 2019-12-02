Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones killed in London Bridge terror attack remembered at vigil

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were murdered in Usman Khan's attack. Credit: Family handout

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn have paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack at a vigil in London on Monday morning. The pair stood side-by-side and were joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and members of the public in observing a minute's silence for former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, who were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan in Friday's attack. The girlfriend of Mr Merritt broke down in tears as she attended a vigil in his memory in Cambridge. Leanne O'Brien wept and clutched a cuddly toy as she was comforted by family and friends at the remembrance ceremony.

Leanne O'Brien, the girlfriend of Jack Merritt, is comforted by family members during a vigil at The Guildhall in Cambridge. Credit: PA

The Mayor called for London's residents to come together following the killings and work together for a future "not defined by hatred but defined by hope, unity and love". Mr Khan said: "The best way to defeat this hatred is not by turning on one another but by focusing on the values that bind us." He also thanked the public and the emergency services who "ran towards danger, risking their lives to help others". It comes as West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been recalled to prison due to a suspected breach of his licence conditions.

People take part in a vigil at The Guildhall in Cambridge to honour students Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt who were both killed in Friday's London Bridge terror attack. Credit: PA

He has been named in reports as Nazam Hussain who was jailed with Usman in 2012 for terrorism offences, and like Usman had been released early on licence after successfully appealing against his original indeterminate sentence. Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit arrested the man after a search of his home address on Saturday. The force has said that there is no information to suggest the arrested man was involved in the incident at London Bridge.

Khan, 28, was on licence and wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he launched the violent attack, which injured three others, after he was invited to the prisoner rehabilitation conference on Friday afternoon. The attack has prompted the Ministry of Justice to review the licence conditions of every convicted terrorist released from prison, which the Prime Minister said was "probably about 74" people. ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia, who is at the vigil in Cambridge, has reported on the tributes that have been paid to Jack Merritt. She tweeted that tributes to "the most wonderful human" have been paid by friends and family.

Boris Johnson has vowed to take steps to ensure people are not released early when they commit serious offences. But the family of Mr Merritt, from Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, asked for his death to not to be used to justify introducing "even more draconian sentences" on offenders in a heartfelt tribute released on Sunday. They said: "He lit up our lives and the lives of his many friends and colleagues, and we will miss him terribly.

"Jack lived his principles; he believed in redemption and rehabilitation, not revenge, and he always took the side of the underdog. "We know Jack would not want this terrible, isolated incident to be used as a pretext by the government for introducing even more draconian sentences on prisoners, or for detaining people in prison for longer than necessary." Ms Jones, a volunteer with the scheme from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was described as having a “great passion” for providing support to victims of crime by her family.

Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both University of Cambridge graduates. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

In a statement, they said: “She was intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be. “Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support.” Khan, who was living in Stafford, was given permission to travel into the heart of London by police and the probation service. Convicted of planning to bomb the London Stock Exchange in February 2012, he was released from prison on licence in December 2018, halfway through his 16-year prison sentence. He launched the fatal attack at an event held by Learning Together, a programme associated with the university’s Institute of Criminology, at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.

Khan was released from prison on licence in December 2018. Credit: BBC/PA