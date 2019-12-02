Manhunt underway after after fatal stabbing in West Midlands

A manhunt is underway following the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Solihull, West Midlands Police say. Police are searching for Tyrall Blake, 21, following the stabbing of Jack Donoghue in the early hours of Saturday. Four other men have been arrested including a 20-year-old and a 23-year-old held on suspicion of murder and violent disorder, a 21-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and violent disorder, and a 39-year-old suspected of assisting an offender. Mr Donghue, 21, died after being taken to hospital.

Tyrall Blake is being sought in relation to a murder Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, leading the investigation, said in a statement: “We’ve been working hard to establish what happened to Jack during the early hours of yesterday morning following up a number of lines of enquiry. “These arrests are a significant development in our investigation, but I’m now asking for the public’s help in tracing Blake, who we believe was involved in Jack’s murder. “If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I’d urge them to ring 999 immediately.

Jack Donoghue Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

“Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, should be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted. “It’s vitally important that we speak to Blake. My message to him, is to do the right thing and let us know where you are.” Mr Donoghue’s family described him as a “fun-loving, doting” son who would do anything for anyone. Police were called to Poplar Road, Solihull, at 3am on Saturday.

