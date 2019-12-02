Obesity patients facing ‘postcode lottery’ over care

A lack of consistency in reporting on obesity across the UK has created a postcode lottery for patient care, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow looked at NHS weight management programmes and found a wide variation in inclusion criteria, referral routes, delivery format and programme length and cost.

The programmes are evaluated and report on results in different ways, meaning direct comparisons cannot be made between different services.

A panel of experts brought together by the researchers hope their suggestions on reporting programme successes will help reduce what they say is the “postcode lottery” of obesity care for patients.