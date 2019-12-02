Olivia Jade Giannulli returns to YouTube after scandal

Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli on Sunday posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, made her one of the most visible figures in the college admissions scandal.

“Welcome back to my YouTube channel, obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time,” Jade says in the two-minute video titled “hi again” and posted to her account that has nearly two million subscribers.

She says she debated for months whether to return to her channel, which focused on fashion, beauty and video-diary entries about her life, due to the scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy parents and their children.