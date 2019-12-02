Paranoid schizophrenic Alexander Lewis-Ranwell found not guilty of triple murder of pensioners

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell killed three pensioners.

A paranoid schizophrenic who brutally killed three pensioners hours apart in frenzied attacks has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. A jury at Exeter Crown Court had to decide whether Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 28, “did not know it was against the law” when he killed the three men. The panel of eight men and four women took six hours and 15 minutes to return their unanimous verdicts. Before returning their verdicts, the jury had given a note to the judge in which they raised their concerns about the "state of psychiatric services in the county of Devon and the failings in care in Alexander Lewis-Ranwell’s case and will be appropriately addressed following these verdicts". Three psychiatrists agreed Lewis-Ranwell was insane at the time he battered Anthony Payne, 80, with a hammer and bludgeoned to death with a shovel twins Dick and Roger Carter, 84.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell is released from Barnstaple Police Station, hours before he killed three elderly men. Credit: PA

But the prosecution argued the defendant bore some responsibility for what happened. The court heard the former scaffolder was gripped by paranoid schizophrenia and suffering from delusions about saving young girls from a paedophile ring. The "whirlwind of destruction" took place three hours apart at two houses just a mile-and-a-half away from each other in Exeter on February 10 this year. Just hours before Lewis-Ranwell attacked Mr Payne in an upstairs bedroom of his terrace home, he had been released from police custody after being arrested for attacking farmer John Ellis, 82, with a saw. This was his second arrest in the space of 24 hours and occurred just seven hours after he had been arrested for attempted burglary at another farm.

The scene outside Bonhay Road, Exeter, where the body of Anthony Payne, 80, was discovered. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The court also heard evidence of Lewis-Ranwell’s interaction with various health professionals during his three spells in custody between February 8 and 11. After his first arrest his mother, Jill Lewis-Ranwell, had phoned police expressing "grave concerns should he be released" but was charged and let go. He was released from custody at Barnstaple police station at 2.49am on February 9 but returned there seven hours later after attacking Mr Ellis. A 12-minute triage call with a mental health practitioner at 3pm identified "potential psychotic symptoms present including paranoid beliefs". An inspector reviewing his detention wrote at 4.11pm that Lewis-Ranwell "potentially presents as a serious risk to the public if released". A forensic medical examiner - a doctor employed by G4S Health Services - was escorted to Lewis-Ranwell’s cell at 6.30pm but deemed he was not "acutely unwell" and a full mental health assessment was not carried out.

Floral tributes left outside 109 Cowick Lane, Exeter, where the bodies of twins Dick and Roger Carter, aged 84, were discovered Credit: Ben Birchall/PA