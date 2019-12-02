Tamra McBeath survives 12 nights in Australian Outback after drinking from cow watering hole

A woman rescued after almost two weeks stranded in Australia's remote outback said she survived by eating biscuits, beef noodles and drinking from a cow watering hole.

Tamra McBeath, 52, was taken to hospital in Alice Springs for dehydration and exposure after she was found late on Sunday - just 12 days after setting out for an afternoon drive with two friends.

The search for her friends who split off, Claire Hockridge, 46, and Phu Tran, 40, continues.

The trio’s car became bogged down in a riverbed southwest of Alice Springs.

Ms McBeath said: "We found a cow waterhole, but it is what it is and you do what you got to do, we had to drink from that to survive."