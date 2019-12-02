- ITV Report
Tamra McBeath survives 12 nights in Australian Outback after drinking from cow watering hole
A woman rescued after almost two weeks stranded in Australia's remote outback said she survived by eating biscuits, beef noodles and drinking from a cow watering hole.
Tamra McBeath, 52, was taken to hospital in Alice Springs for dehydration and exposure after she was found late on Sunday - just 12 days after setting out for an afternoon drive with two friends.
The search for her friends who split off, Claire Hockridge, 46, and Phu Tran, 40, continues.
The trio’s car became bogged down in a riverbed southwest of Alice Springs.
Speaking to reporters outside a hospital in Alice Springs, Ms McBeath said: "Three of us, my partner and a friend were going off to little bit of fall driving over the Chamber's pillar.
"And I took a wrong turn basically and ended up being bogged.
"And, yeah...experienced something I wouldn't want to experience again."
She added: "We found a cow waterhole, but it is what it is and you do what you got to do, we had to drink from that to survive.
"And then moved up a little bit further, which had a lot more trees."
NT Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said the trio had limited food to survive from.
She said: "The information I had was they had very limited food, they had a packet of biscuits and a packet of noodles between them and that obviously didn't last them very long."