Thousands without gas heating in freezing conditions

Thousands of people spent the night in homes without gas in freezing conditions after a failure in the network.

Many have been warned it could be days before their supply is restored.

Scottish Gas Network (SGN) is working to restore supplies to around 8,000 properties after the problem started on Sunday.

Despite the company's efforts, it said it could be several days before supplies are restored to everyone.

Fourteen schools, nurseries and education facilities in the Falkirk area were closed on Monday due to the issue.

SGN has set up an information centre at Camelon Community Centre and said electric hot plates and heaters are available for residents with young children and vulnerable and older people.