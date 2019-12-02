UK detectives to search Gibraltar cemetery for missing sailor

Police investigating the disappearance of a Royal Navy sailor more than 30 years ago are to carry out further searches at a cemetery in Gibraltar. Simon Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar. His disappearance has previously been part of investigations by Hampshire Police into serial killer Allan Grimson, a former petty officer, who is serving life for the murder of two young men and who was serving on board the aircraft carrier at the same time as Mr Parkes.

Simon Parkes, 18, who was a junior rating on the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

A force spokesman said: “Following new information a specialist team has flown over in an effort to find out what happened to Simon Parkes once and for all. “A week-long search will be carried out at Trafalgar Cemetery this week, headed up by Detective Inspector Roger Wood, from Hampshire Constabulary’s major crime investigation team. “His team, which includes experts in forensics, will be working closely alongside officers from Royal Gibraltar Police.” A previous search was carried out in Gibraltar in 2003 but without success. The force spokesman added: “Royal Navy rating Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986, when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar. “The 18-year-old radio operator went on to shore but never made it back on board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no-one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him. “Since then investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his devastated parents.

Allan Grimson Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA