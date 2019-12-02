UK Weather Forecast: A cold and frosty start to December

Southern Britain, dry and cold with wintry sunshine after a frosty start. Northern Britain cloudier, with some rain across northern Scotland. Breezy here too, but less cold.

Tonight: Much of northern Britain cloudy, breezy and frost-free, rain dying out. Central areas dry and cold, southern parts dry and frosty, freezing fog developing.

Tuesday: Southern areas starting frosty and foggy. Some places staying misty all day. Further north, mostly dry and fairly cloudy at times.