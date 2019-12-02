Vigil to be held in honour of victims killed in London Bridge terror attack

A vigil will be held to pay tribute to the victims killed in the London Bridge terror attack and to honour the emergency services and members of the public who responded to the incident.

Former University of Cambridge students Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan in Friday’s attack.

Mayor Sadiq Khan will be among those who are due to gather at 11am on Monday morning at a remembrance service at Guildhall Yard, where Londoners will be able to lay flowers.

It comes as West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been recalled to prison due to a suspected breach of his licence conditions.

Officers from the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit arrested the man after a search of his home address on Saturday and inquiries into the suspected offences are continuing.

The force has said that there is no information to suggest that the arrested man was involved in the incident at London Bridge.

Khan, 28, was on licence and wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he launched the violent attack, which injured three others, after he was invited to the prisoner rehabilitation conference on Friday afternoon.

The attack has prompted the Ministry of Justice to review the licence conditions of every convicted terrorist released from prison, which the Prime Minister told the BBC was “probably about 74” people.