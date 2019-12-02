Washed-up whale had 'more than 100kg' of litter in its stomach

A washed-up sperm whale had more than 100kg of litter in its stomach, a Scottish wildlife organisation has said.

The cetacean washed up on the shores of Harris - an island part of the Outer Hebrides famed for its white sand beaches.

The Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme said on its Facebook page the animal had "a whole range of plastic including sections of net, bundles of rope, plastic cups, bags, gloves, packing straps and tubing" in its stomach.

It added: "All this material was in a huge ball in the stomach and some of it looked like it had been there for some time."

The charity said the find was "horrific" and demonstrates "the hazards that marine litter and lost or discarded fishing gear can cause to marine life".

It is now investigating why it had consumed so much sea junk.