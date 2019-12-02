William joins litter pickers tackling plastic pollution on Kuwaiti nature reserve

Prince William takes a look at an object found on the beach. Credit: PA

The Duke of Cambridge learned about the scourge of plastic pollution in Kuwait when he joined litter pickers working on a beach. William walked the shore of Persian Gulf mudflats following a trail of plastic bottles, discarded packaging and carrier bags washed up in Jahra Nature Reserve near Kuwait City.

The duke joined special teams of litter pickers on the beach Credit: PA

The Duke stopped to chat with representatives from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), environmental volunteers and members of other groups who are following the global movement and tackling the issue.

The environment is an issue close to the Duke of Cambridge's heart. Credit: PA

Dr Abdullah Alzaidan, director general of technical affairs for the Environment Public Authority, which manages the reserve, said the site was important nationally and globally as a haven and refuelling stopover for hundreds of species of migratory birds and others that make it their permanent home.

William looks through a telescope while at the nature reserve. Credit: PA

William toured the reserve by golf buggy, and before he met the litter pickers he was taken to a bird hide where he tried to glimpse lesser flamingoes and greater spotted eagles.

Prince William was given a tour of the nature reserve. Credit: PA

Dr Alzaidan added: “We have four ecosystems here – salt marsh, freshwater, marine and coastal systems. We are trying to raise awareness about what we have.

Prince William also met the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during his visit. Credit: PA