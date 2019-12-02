- ITV Report
William joins litter pickers tackling plastic pollution on Kuwaiti nature reserve
The Duke of Cambridge learned about the scourge of plastic pollution in Kuwait when he joined litter pickers working on a beach.
William walked the shore of Persian Gulf mudflats following a trail of plastic bottles, discarded packaging and carrier bags washed up in Jahra Nature Reserve near Kuwait City.
The Duke stopped to chat with representatives from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), environmental volunteers and members of other groups who are following the global movement and tackling the issue.
Dr Abdullah Alzaidan, director general of technical affairs for the Environment Public Authority, which manages the reserve, said the site was important nationally and globally as a haven and refuelling stopover for hundreds of species of migratory birds and others that make it their permanent home.
William toured the reserve by golf buggy, and before he met the litter pickers he was taken to a bird hide where he tried to glimpse lesser flamingoes and greater spotted eagles.
Dr Alzaidan added: “We have four ecosystems here – salt marsh, freshwater, marine and coastal systems. We are trying to raise awareness about what we have.
“The young people here are taking responsibility for combating the pollution, 10 to 15 years ago we would have had a couple of volunteer teams – now there are tens of groups.”
After his visit to the nature reserve, William met the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the Bayan Palace for lunch.
He then visited the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre to learn how the newly established museum seeks to educate and engage young Kuwaitis in innovative ways across a range of areas, from space exploration and robotics to natural history and human biology.
Later on Monday he will attend an event hosted by Sheikh Mohamed Abdullah in the desert.
There the Duke will meet a number of young Kuwaitis including university students, young leaders and entrepreneurs.