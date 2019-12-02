William to sample life in the desert as he starts Middle East tour

The Duke of Cambridge will experience the traditional desert lifestyle of Kuwaitis during his first official visit to the Middle East state.

William arrived in the country on Sunday for the start of a four-day tour of the region which will also see him travel to Oman.

The tour has added significance as it falls during the 120th anniversary year of the signing of the 1899 Treaty of Friendship between Kuwait and the UK.

The oil-rich state of Kuwait is in a strategically important position nestling between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and with Iran nearby across the Persian Gulf.

William’s visit will renew and strengthen ties between Britain and Kuwait, and the monarchy’s personal bonds with the Gulf state’s ruling Al-Sabah family.