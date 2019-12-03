Corbyn pledges to stand up for ‘exploited workers’

Jeremy Corbyn is pledging to stand up for “exploited, ripped off and dehumanised workers”, as Labour calls out companies it deems to be among the UK’s five worst employers.

The Labour leader is committing to take on the “bad bosses” with what he believes is the biggest expansion of workers’ rights in Britain’s history as the party unveils its work manifesto.

The party claimed Amazon, Sports Direct, outsourcing giant ISS, Asda and Uber are among those with the worst records – but most of the companies quickly hit back.

Labour went on the offensive as Mr Corbyn was to meet cleaners and catering staff who have organised themselves against employers in London on Tuesday.

The party is pledging a £10 minimum wage for all workers, a ban on zero-hours contracts and a requirement that all mid-shift breaks are paid.

Though the commitments have already been announced, Labour was highlighting them as part of its work manifesto.

Labour would also ban “bogus” self-employment, so bosses cannot evade workers’ rights, and repeal anti-trade union legislation, if it wins the December 12 election.