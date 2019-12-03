Donald Trump claims US does not want NHS even if it is 'handed to us on a silver platter'

Speaking to journalists in central London, Mr Trump said he had "never even thought about" including the NHS in a future trade deal with the UK.

On a visit to the UK to mark the 70th anniversary of Nato, the US President was asked about the possibility of the NHS being opened up to US pharmaceutical companies post-Brexit.

Donald Trump has confirmed the NHS will not be on the table during UK-US trade talks and said the US would not be interested in even if it is "handed to us on a silver platter".

He said: "No, not at all, I have nothing to do with it. Never even thought about it, honestly."

Mr Trump added: "I don't even know where that rumour started.

"We have absolutely nothing to do with it and we wouldn't want to if you handed it to us on a silver platter, we want nothing to do with it."

Throughout the General Election campaign Jeremy Corbyn has claimed Boris Johnson would be willing to put the NHS "on the table" during trade talks.

To mark Mr Trump’s arrival in London for the start of the Nato meeting, Mr Corbyn wrote to him asking for reassurances that his administration will not try to include selling higher-priced US drugs to the NHS on its trade wish list.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn said if he meets Mr Trump at a Nato reception at Buckingham Palace, he will tell the US President he does not want American companies running the NHS.

Asked what he would say if the pair met, the Labour leader said: "That obviously we want a good relationship with the USA but the trade talks that have been undertaken by the Government have been done in secret and we do not accept any idea of US companies coming in to run our NHS or the idea of extending the patents of medicine that will increase the costs for our NHS."

Asked what he would say to Mr Trump over security matters and Nato, Mr Corbyn said: "That we need to live in a world of peace, we need to live in a world that includes dialogue and we need to improve the dialogue with Russia whilst at the same time being critical of their human rights record."

Speaking after a breakfast meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Trump also said he had "no thoughts" on the upcoming general election, and said he could "work with anybody" when asked about the prospect of working with Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister.

He replied: "I can work with anybody, I'm a very easy person to work with."

He added: "I'll stay out of the election. You know that I was a fan of Brexit. I called it the day before," he said.

Mr Trump confirmed he would also be meeting with Mr Johnson today, saying: "I think Boris is very capable and I think he'll do a good job."

Mr Trump also said he would be meeting with Mr Johnson during the Nato summit.